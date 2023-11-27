Small Town Policing: Hiring, retaining law enforcement in rural Northwest Iowa

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Throughout America, law enforcement agencies face a challenge: hiring and retaining. In a special four-part series, KTIV visits with agencies and community leaders in Monona County, where keeping local police forces staffed is a challenge they weren’t expecting.

“It’s very hard, I think for all small towns or even big cities now to get personnel to be police officers,” said Onawa, Iowa Mayor, Tracy Holland. “We just can’t pay what young people or any type of officer with experience wants to be paid. Our hands are tied.”

“It’s just becoming kind of that thing these agencies, they can’t compete with the pay of the larger entities, said Monona County Sheriff Kevin Ewing. “So, they’re having trouble getting applicants to come in and fill those spots.”

“Some people are ‘I don’t want to pay those taxes.’ ‘We don’t need law enforcement’ to ‘We need more law enforcement’,” said Mapleton, Iowa Mayor Brent Streck. “So, it’s finding the right balance.”

Across rural America, police forces are struggling. Struggling to hire. Struggling to retain. Struggling to find enough coverage to keep their citizens feeling safe.

“I always say it’s a slower pace with the same problems.” Brent Streck is the Mayor of Mapleton, Iowa. In his town of 1200, keeping full-time officers was difficult. So they tried something different. “Now we’re 100% Part time. Good and bad with that. you can reduce your costs a little bit but you’re dependent on their schedules of their full-time jobs to be able to help cover us.”

Many of those full-time officers come from the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

“So we work in a Panama shift,” said Sheriff Ewing. “They work 12-hour shifts and then they have a considerable amount of downtime.”

That type of schedule allows deputies to work for other agencies when not on duty for Monona County, something that Sheriff Ewing changed when he took over the top job in the county.

“As long as they work the hours that they’re committed to for our office,” he said, “we don’t we don’t have an issue with it.”

The Sheriff’s Office recently expanded, after the City of Onawa closed its city police force. The county hired those officers as deputies.

“We added those additional four deputies and we promised them that we would cover all calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Ewing.

“So I think it has benefited us, said Holland. “Is it going to work long term? Again, sustainability, and you know, fiscally responsible. It’s always going to be that fight struggle.”

In the Sheriff’s Office, adding the extra coverage in Onawa was an easy transition. They are housed in the city itself. But much like their city counterparts, they face the same hiring challenges others in rural America face.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has gone through changes over the last two years, opening opportunities for deputies and Monona County communities to help each other out. Coming up Tuesday night on News 4, KTIV sits down with the Monona County Sheriff to learn more about the challenges his department faces.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.