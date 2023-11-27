Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Mitchell senior following in his family’s footsteps

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Christian High School senior Joe Tegethoff has had some good role models in life, which has helped lead him to his success.

He is a 4.0 student, who says his older brother and sister played a big role in his academic success.

“My older two siblings are very smart, and they worked very hard. So, I was looking as they went through high school, seeing their work ethic that was needed to get good grades,” said Joe.

“Joe is kind of one of those students that every teacher loves. He is very dedicated to what he does. He is very meticulous at his work, and he wants to do his best work every time,” said MCS Student Success Administrator Char Speidel.

Joe stays busy with many extracurricular activities at Mitchell Christian High School, which he says is very important.

“I do like almost every activity I can here. So, I like to suggest for people to try and experience as many activities as possible and not just focus on the education aspect, but also focus on the aspect of connecting with friends through activities in school,” said Joe.

He plans to go to either USD or Augustana next year with an eventual goal of going to medical school and following in some family footsteps.

“My mom is actually a pediatrician here in Mitchell, South Dakota. So, seeing her work through the medical field and helping people, it’s really cool to see her help people and helping kids. So, I’ve always known from a young age that I wanted to do something to help people,” said Joe.

“Right now, he’s thinking about being a pediatrician. He’s got a big heart for people, and he’s got great leadership qualities where he cares about the people around him. He’s on a great track,” said Speidel.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Joe got a $250 scholarship from the Central Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

