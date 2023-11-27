USD adds course to help with high school referee shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota and the South Dakota High School Activities Association have partnered together in order to train more officials and combat the sports referee shortage in the state.

According to information from USD, the state of South Dakota has just a little over 1,600 officials, and those existing referees continue to age while shortages remain an issue.

In order to recruit younger people to officiate, the SDHSAA reached out to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at USD to work together to create training courses for students.

“We’re trying to get younger people involved in officiating, and being able to talk to a couple of the classes in the KSM department here at USD was a great opportunity for us to get in front of about 150 students and share a little bit more about officiating,” said Jo Auch, assistant executive director at SDHSAA. “Almost everyone in the class was involved in athletics in some way, shape or form, so it was a great opportunity to see if we could get them to continue on with that effort to officiate.”

Starting in the spring of 2024, students will be able to earn college credit through two different two-credit, hybrid courses: officiating volleyball and officiating football.

After completing the course, students will be able to officiate high school games and earn extra income.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to earn money while they’re in college,” said Jessie Daw, chair of the KSM department. “They can set their own schedule, the pay is really good, and they can start to develop skills like decision making and managing conflict that they can put on their resume.”

The program will use virtual reality to put students in simulated situations and allow them to practice making calls. The hands-on experience will get the students prepared to jump into the action.

“With the shortage of officials, we have the opportunity to have kids with some fresh legs and a desire to be involved in something that is a lifetime skill and can be taken anywhere,” said Auch. “It doesn’t matter if their career takes them to Minnesota or Iowa or anywhere else, the rulebook is the same. Officiating is a lifelong skill that they can continue to earn some extra income and have a flexible schedule, so we really just want to show them how good an officiating career can be.”

