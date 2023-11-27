Warmer temperatures will return this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few flurries flying in northern and central parts of South Dakota. Those flurries will wrap up this morning and we should see the clouds break. Most of us will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it will be cold with highs in the 20s and 30s. A couple wind gusts around 20 mph will be possible, but the wind shouldn’t be too bad today.

Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week. Already by tomorrow, highs will be back in the 40s for a lot of us! Everybody should see 40s for highs by Wednesday. Highs will start to dip by the end of the week with upper 30s and low to mid 40s for everyone. We should stay dry all week, too.

Over the weekend, the dry weather will continue and temperatures will warm up a little, too. Highs will be back in the mid 40s both days this weekend. We’ll keep the 40s and dry weather rolling into next week.

