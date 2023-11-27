Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warmer temperatures will return this week

Staying dry all week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few flurries flying in northern and central parts of South Dakota. Those flurries will wrap up this morning and we should see the clouds break. Most of us will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it will be cold with highs in the 20s and 30s. A couple wind gusts around 20 mph will be possible, but the wind shouldn’t be too bad today.

Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week. Already by tomorrow, highs will be back in the 40s for a lot of us! Everybody should see 40s for highs by Wednesday. Highs will start to dip by the end of the week with upper 30s and low to mid 40s for everyone. We should stay dry all week, too.

Over the weekend, the dry weather will continue and temperatures will warm up a little, too. Highs will be back in the mid 40s both days this weekend. We’ll keep the 40s and dry weather rolling into next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Single-vehicle crash near Worthing leaves one dead, two injured
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
WBRC stock graphic
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Above Normal Temperatures Return in the Coming Week
Sunday Night's First Alert Forecast
Sunday Evening's First Alert Forecast
Sunday Morning's First Alert Forecast