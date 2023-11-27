Whiskey Myers coming to Sioux Falls in 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - American Southern rock/country band Whiskey Myers has announced they will be coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center next year, and tickets go on sale this week.

The band from Palestine, Texas is made up of Cody Cannon, John Jeffers, Cody Tate, Jeff Hogg, Tony Kent and Jamey Gleaves. The band has released six albums with their latest release being Tornillo in 2022.

Whiskey Myers is set to take the stage of the PREMIER Center on May 7, 2024. Special guests includes rock band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and country singer Reid Haughton.

Ticket information can be found here.

