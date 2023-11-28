Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Single-vehicle crash near Worthing leaves one dead, two injured
Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt...
Sioux Falls School District buckles down on meal account policies
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa

Latest News

Local non-profit prepares for Giving Tuesday
Local non-profit prepares for Giving Tuesday
Musician of the Month Landon Weis
Avera Medical Minute: Prematurity care at Avera
Avera Medical Minute: Prematurity care at Avera
Avera Medical Minute: Prematurity care at Avera