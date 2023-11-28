Advocates looking to add ‘stealthing’ to sexual assault laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community advocates and now state legislators are looking to tackle a growing issue nationwide and in South Dakota this upcoming session in Pierre. That’s the growing trend of sex stealthing.

It can already be tough for victims of sexual assault to speak up about their experience, or even report it in the first place. That’s the situation that Georgilee Flynn found herself in.

“This is something that is near and dear to me, because I was a victim of stealthing,“ Flynn said.

“Stealthing” is defined as when during intercourse, one of the partners removes the condom without the knowledge or consent of the other party.

MORE: Sex stealthing trend on the rise

Only a handful of states have any legislation on stealthing, as it’s only come into the public conversation in the last few years. Flynn says adding stealthing to already existing laws on sexual assault can be a start, and encourage more victims to speak up.

“I’ve always hated to use the word victim, because that feels like that’s for something much bigger. But this is an important issue, and I think expanding that language does include everybody,” Flynn said.

Flynn went to Representative Kadyn Wittman of Sioux Falls, and the two are now in an effort to change that at a state level.

“Of course, it’s never comfortable for people to talk about sex, sexual assault and the use of condoms during sex. But it’s a fact of life. We’ve got to have a conversation about it, and we have to create a tool and an avenue for victims to seek justice when they are on the receiving end of this assault,” Wittman said.

While working with Wittman on drafting language for new legislation, Flynn also put together a survey for people to fill out to gauge their interest on cracking down harder on stealthing. Over 200 people have filled it out so far, with positive responses.

“The vast majority of individuals that participated in this survey weren’t aware of the terminology ‘stealthing.’ When we expanded that definition in the survey, with the follow up question, ‘Now that you know the definition, would you classify this as sexual assault?’ Overwhelmingly, people said yes,” Wittman said.

Flynn says even if it takes some time, action is needed. Because at the moment, there’s not many avenues that victims can go to report this and expect consequences.

“I think victims are nervous to talk about it, to report this because there is nothing by law that will do anything to the perpetrator in an incident like this,” Flynn said.

Flynn and Wittman said they’re reaching out to community organizations to help not only spread the awareness of stealthing, but to seek their help in putting together legislation that will try and fight this trend. Wittman said it will be a slow process to get this off the ground, but those conversations need to start now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.