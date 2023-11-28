Avera Medical Minute
Bob Nielson and his players never stopped believing after last season

Coyotes have rebound from 3 win season to become #3 seed in FCS Playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -And what a turnaround from last year’s 3-8 team for Bob Nielson and his Coyotes. They went 9-2 with losses to Missouri and SDSU.

The Yotes are the 3-seed in the FCS playoffs and got a bye so they could enjoy Thanksgiving. And they go into Saturday’s Sacramento State with plenty of belief and confidence.

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “I’ve talked about that multiple times. We’ve got a great leadership base on this football team that believed and kept believing. They trust each other and play like that on Saturdays.”

Brock Mogenson, USD DL says, “I think we knew that we could really do this. It was just if guys would buy into it. We brought in some new coaches that kind of helped out with it but Coach Nielson has always talked about it for my 6 years. We want to build a championship team and that starts with culture and starts with guys on the team leading so.”

And the Coyotes have shown how much they believe in each other with 9 wins... We’ll be at the Dome Saturday at 9 in the morning with an hour Road to Frisco show previewing the FCS playoffs for USD and SDSU...

