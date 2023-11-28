Avera Medical Minute
Central Lyon girls win home opener in hoops over Luverne

Lions roll to 56-33 win on home floor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon girls improved to 2-0 Monday night by winning their home opener in girls basketball 56-33 over Luverne. Desta and Danika Hoogendoorn helped the Lions build an early lead for Head Coach Heather Graffing and they never looked back.

It was the first time in years without Addison Klosterbuer on the floor after graduating. She’s a freshman with the Coyotes of USD. Addison was 2-time Class 2-A Player of the Year in Iowa. The Lions were runners-up at the State Tournament the last 2 seasons. They clearly have plenty of talent returning.

