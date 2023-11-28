Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just days ago, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation declared a state of emergency, with the tribal president saying the U.S. government is underfunding its obligation for law enforcement.

Other South Dakota reservations are also facing law enforcement challenges.

Some members of the Yankton Sioux Tribe believe tribal and federal agencies are not doing their due diligence in investigating crimes.

Yankton Sioux Tribal Members are telling Dakota News Now that there are too many unsolved mysteries of pedestrians being killed on a stretch of highway on their reservation.

Highway 46 is maintained and regulated by the state, even when it runs through the Yankton Sioux Tribal land.

“People get killed on this road,” said Wesley Hare Jr.

Wesley Hare Jr. grieves the loss of his nephew, Richard Hare Junior.

“He was a well-known singer at the pow-wows, ceremonies and stuff like that,” said Wesley. “He was liked throughout Indian Country, always joking around.”

Each red dot on a map shows at least one or more fatalities along a stretch between Pickstown and Wagner on Highway 46. Each red dot also represents grief and loss.

“New Year’s Eve, walking in up there at the Travel Plaza — and dark because it was late at night — a speeding car ran over him. That’s how they found him in the middle of the road,” said Wesley.

The state released pictures of a vehicle of interest. The hit-and-run case remains unsolved.

“Got nothing definite on anything,” said Wesley.

During his years as the transit director for the tribe, Wesley filed requests with the state to adjust the speed by the Fort Randall Casino.

“Put a slower speed limit by the casino as you come up the hill. I guess he took it to their main people and got disapproved,” said Wesley.

He has other ideas:

“Put flashing lights up there. No lights. But here we had four of our relatives pass on over there. They all died,” he said.

“Maybe put in a walkway because going across from the casino to the (Yankton Sioux) Travel Plaza is really dangerous.”

He believes tribal transport could adjust their schedule.

“And transport our people that need the ride from places late night — midnight, 2 o’clock in the morning.”

We asked the South Dakota Department of Transportation about safety and the crashes along the highway.

The response included improvements made to the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 50 but didn’t address the requests for a lower speed limit by the casino and Travel Plaza.

Wesley has words for the driver who struck Richard and left him for dead: “We pray for you, for your heart, and hope everything is good with your family and things are good for you. And maybe one day, you feel it in your heart to come and tell us, ‘I’m the one that ran over your nephew, your son, your brother.’ That would really help my family close what’s happening here and the feelings we have,” Wesley said.

