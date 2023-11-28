Avera Medical Minute
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency responders were called to the Holiday Inn in Fargo on Saturday night for a child who was drowning in the pool.

The call came in after 7:30 p.m. to 3803 13th Avenue South. The original 911 call indicated a boy who was discovered in the pool area. Dispatchers told first responders “there’s a child there that was drowning and pulled out unresponsive.”

A Valley News Live viewer tells us someone in the pool area did rescue breaths on the child. Responders on scene reported a short time later that the child was conscious and breathing.

Sanford Ambulance confirms with Valley News Live that paramedics responded to the Holiday Inn around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), no other information about the child or their condition is able to be released to the public, Sanford officials say.

