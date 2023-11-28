Avera Medical Minute
DWU expands nursing program to location in Rapid City

DWU is currently accepting applications for the program.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan University is expanding its nursing program to western South Dakota.

The school announced it will open a program on-site in Rapid City starting next August.

The new program will be offered year-round for 24 months.

Graduates will earn an Associate of Science RN degree at the end of their program.

DWU is currently accepting applications for the program.

For more information, visit dwu.edu/A-S-Nursing-Rapid-City.

