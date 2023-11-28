Epperson leads Augie to record-tying 11 wins in senior season while eclipsing 3,000 career rushing yards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana season came to and end Saturday in Colorado to the top team in Division II.

And it was the final game for our Athlete of the Week Jarod Epperson who eclipsed the 3,000 yard mark rushing during his days as a Vikings

Zach Borg has more on our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

STORY

It took five years and four different jerseys for Jarod Epperson to finally settle on a number that suited him at Augustana.

Augustana Senior Jarod Epperson says, “They called me Agent Zero and it’s kind of stuck.”

Whatever the Omaha native wore the Vikings never had a problem calling his number. Augie Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says, “He’s one of the most passionate players I’ve ever coached. He’s hard-headed and just plays the game like old school ball. But he’s a difference maker.”

In his first two seasons Jarod was an all-purpose threat out of the Augie backfield, rushing for just under 1,800 yards, hauling in just under 500 yards receiving, an scoring 13 total touchdowns.

He was on pace for another big year in 2022 through four games when a foot injury ended his season. Epperson says, “It was tough. I’m a very competitive guy so I wanted to get pout there and help the team as much as I can. But being on the sideline I had to step into a new role and try to coach everyone else who was out there.”

After a diligent summer of rehab Jarod was ready to try and bounce back in 2023. Jarod says, “Those first two games were kind of like a trial to see where I was really at. But it was probably three games before I felt strong and really get back out there where I could compete.”

By season’s end he was back to old form, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with 370 receiving yards and two scores. For his career that put Jarod over rushing yards and 4,000 total yards, the third most for a back in Viking history, helping lead Augie to a conference title and 11 wins. Augie Senior OL Blake Larson says, “He has that internal high motor to get back on the field and seeing him and the success he’s had is truly special.”

Making this zero...

Jarod says, “I wouldn’t necessarily say it means more but with the help of my teammates, coaches, trainers to get me stronger. It just helped a lot and I was able to get back on the field and do what I love.”

....one of Augustana’s all time greats!

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

