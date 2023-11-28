Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle from a central Sioux Falls dealership after hitting an employee with the car Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at Gearey’s Auto Sales at 10th and Euclid around 2:45 p.m.

The suspect asked to test drive a 2006 Chevy Impala and got into the vehicle.

The suspect drove at an employee and hit him in the dealership parking lot.

The victim rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and rolled off. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening hip and leg injuries.

The suspect drove away with the car.

Authorities described the suspect as a black man with a brown coat who approached the business on foot.

The suspect and vehicle have not been found.

The victim is 41.

