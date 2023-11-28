Katelyn Maeschen shines for Harrisburg as gymnastics returns to Sioux Falls public schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Several weeks ago it didn’t look like there would be gymnastics in Sioux Falls public schools. But a judge’s ruling changed that.

Monday’s meet at Power & Grace featured Harrisburg and O’Gorman along with two Sioux Falls public school-Roosevelt and Jefferson. Harrisburg won the meet thanks to an incredible individual performance by sophomore Katelyn Maeschen who finished 4th in the All-Around in Class AA last year as a freshman.

She won all 4 events on Monday night and her Tigers went on to win the team event in the process. But it was also a big win for the gymnasts from Roosevelt and Jefferson who got to compete.

TEAM SCORES

1. Harrisburg 142.10 2. O’Gorman 132.05 3. Roosevelt 125.65 4. Jefferson 73.60

ALL AROUND

Katelyn Maeschen-Harrisburg 38.10 (Won all 4 Events)

