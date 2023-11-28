Avera Medical Minute
Local non-profit prepares for Giving Tuesday

By Hannah Ekwall
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Tuesday has been around since 2012 and has turned into a worldwide movement. Local non-profit Emily’s Hope, along with many others, are gearing up for the day dedicated to showing generosity.

Founder of Emily’s Hope, Angela Kennecke, says the day is a great time to stop and reflect on the things that we need as well as giving our resources to charities. Emily’s Hope is dedicated to erasing the stigma surrounding substance use abuse disorder through awareness, education and prevention. Kennecke goes onto say that Giving Tuesday gives the organization the ability to share their story while raising money towards growing their resources, fund their scholarship program and even implement their substance use prevention curriculum in schools. The organization says last year they raised about $10,000 on Giving Tuesday and hope to meet or surpass that goal this year through a Facebook Live.

The IRS says that Americans donate over $215 billion each year with South Dakota residents contributing a total of $361,606,000. When choosing a charity to donate to, the Better Business Bureau says to make sure they’re a registered 501 (3) (c) and to be on the lookout for imposters and name confusion.

BBB Vice President of South Dakota, Jessie Schmidt says, “These “charities” have to do with children often times because their stories are so compelling that we want support those organizations, so just be very cautious you’re actually giving to the organization that you want to”.

The BBB also says to consider a business tax exempt status and considering donating to a local charity you support and trust.

