Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Names released in fatal crash near Worthing

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 64-year-old man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning due to injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The incident happened around 8:58 a.m. on Interstate 29, four miles southwest of Worthing.

Authorities report that the driver and front seat passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Public Safety states that a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was driving south on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the median. The vehicle rolled.

The driver — 61-year-old Janita Mitchell — and the front seat passenger — 79-year-old James A. Browning III — were transported to a nearby hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.

The backseat passenger — 64-year-old Michael Dale Mitchell — was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

All three individuals were from Hornbeck, Louisiana.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities
Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt...
Sioux Falls School District buckles down on meal account policies
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls
Police chase in Sioux City ends in bad accident.
Sioux City man dies after pursuit ends with crash on Floyd Blvd

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire
Washington Pavilion raising funds for youth programming on Giving Tuesday
Washington Pavilion raising funds for youth programming on Giving Tuesday
Washington Pavilion raising funds for youth programming on Giving Tuesday
Washington Pavilion raising funds for youth programming on Giving Tuesday