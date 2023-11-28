Names released in fatal crash near Worthing

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 64-year-old man has been identified as the person who died Saturday morning due to injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.

The incident happened around 8:58 a.m. on Interstate 29, four miles southwest of Worthing.

Authorities report that the driver and front seat passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Public Safety states that a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was driving south on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the median. The vehicle rolled.

The driver — 61-year-old Janita Mitchell — and the front seat passenger — 79-year-old James A. Browning III — were transported to a nearby hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.

The backseat passenger — 64-year-old Michael Dale Mitchell — was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

All three individuals were from Hornbeck, Louisiana.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

