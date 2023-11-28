The nicer temperatures are sticking around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off our Tuesday with a little cloud cover around the region, but the clouds should break and we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. The wind will be dying down as well and switching around to a more westerly direction. Highs will be in the 40s for most of us today with a few 50s out west.

Temperatures will warm up for the rest of the week. Everybody should see 40s for highs by Wednesday. Highs will start to dip by the end of the week with upper 30s and low to mid 40s for everyone by Friday. We should stay dry all week, too.

Over the weekend, the dry weather will continue and temperatures will warm up a little, too. Highs will be back in the mid 40s both days this weekend. We’ll keep the 40s and dry weather rolling into next week.

