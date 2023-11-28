Avera Medical Minute
SDSU men “slam” Mount Marty behind William Kyle III

Jackrabbits bet balanced attack to off-set Bowen’s 22 for Mount Marty
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State and Mount Marty were all square following the first 20 minutes of their non-conference matchup in Frost Arena on Monday, Nov. 27, but the Jackrabbits pulled away from the Lancers in the second half to claim a 92-70 victory.

The visiting Lancers stuck with the Jacks by going 8-for-13 (61.5%) from 3-point range, while SDSU was just 4 of 15 from long range in the first half. Mount Marty cooled off from deep in the second half and South Dakota State took advantage.

The Jackrabbits were 56.8% from the field over the final 20 minutes. They held the Lancers to a 29.6% clip during the same stretch. The Jackrabbits were paced in the second half by Luke Appel who recorded 12 points. He finished with a team-high 16 on the night.

SDSU finished the game by going 37-for-69 (53.6%) while holding Mount Marty to 43.6%. The Jacks led by as many as 27 points in the second half. South Dakota State had five double digit scorers in the contest. Mount Marty’s Cole Bowen had a game-high 22 points. The Jackrabbits improved to 3-4 overall while Monday’s game served as an exhibition for Mount Marty.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

