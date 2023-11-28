Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Amazon busy after record-breaking Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday of 2023 was the biggest online shopping day ever.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cyber Monday of 2023 was the biggest online shopping day ever. For the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls, it has become the busiest time of year with operations up 20% to 40%.

This year’s sales jumped nearly 10% from 2022. Americans spent $12.4 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

“We are Santa’s elves. We deliver for Santa around the world and around the Dakotas, and most importantly, we deliver for Christmas. This is our first Christmas here in Sioux Falls, and we are happy to deliver,” said Tim Choate, general manager.

This Cyber Monday came on top of a massive Black Friday where Americans spent nearly $10 billion.

