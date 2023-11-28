Sioux Falls financial group donates $225k to 29 local charities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Tuesday is about paying it forward during the holiday season. For Sammons Financial Group, limiting donations to just one charity wasn’t enough.

On Tuesday, Sammons Financial Group presented a check to Volunteers of America, Dakotas in Sioux Falls. That organization was just one of 29 total that received a check from Sammons Financial Group this year, totaling $225,000.

“That’s what that check signifies is that we’re in this together,” said Devonte Garcia, director of development at Volunteers of America, Dakotas.

Financial help wasn’t the only partnership Sammons offered local charities. For the Volunteers of America, Dakotas, they were also able to utilize Sammons Financial Group’s space to hang up a Spirit Tree with gift requests from those they serve.

“For many of our participants, they don’t have the traditional Christmas experience. So, this is a beautiful opportunity for our participants to look forward to Christmas where otherwise, at a time like this, a season that should bring a lot of joy just does the opposite for our participants,” said Garcia.

This is the second year Sammons has taken on a Spirit Tree for the Volunteers of America, Dakotas, making it one of 23 organizations to do so.

Listed below are other organizations to which Sammons Financial Group allocated a piece of $225,000 on Giving Tuesday in 2023.

American Cancer Society

American Heart Association

American Red Cross

Angel Wings

B Squad

Banquet

BDHH

Boys and Girls Club

Call to Freedom

Compass Center

Emily’s Hope

Family Visitation Center

Feeding South Dakota

Girls Scouts-Dakota Horizons

Great Plains Zoo

Leadership SD

Leif Ericson

Lifescape

Lost & Found

Lunch is Served

McCrossan Boys Ranch

Necessity for Neighbors

REACH

Salvation Army

SD Special Olympics

Sioux Empire UW-Board Directors

St. Francis House

Toy Lending Library

