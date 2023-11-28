Avera Medical Minute
Washington Pavilion raising funds for youth programming on Giving Tuesday

By Mark Brim
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After multiple days dedicated to shopping, today’s goal is to make a difference and give back to the community. At the Washington Pavilion. the goal Tuesday was to continue funding their youth programming to make it accessible to the community.

“Giving Tuesday is such a great global movement that celebrates giving back to the community and making a difference,” said Chief Operating Officer Kerri DeGraff.

She pointed out why the funding is important for the programs at the Washington Pavilion.

“At the Washington Pavilion for Giving Tuesday, we try to get gifts to support our youth programming and to provide access to kids who would otherwise not have the opportunity to attend our camps, our classes, our education programs. So, that’s why we’re excited about Giving Tuesday this year.”

This week, youth programming at the Washington Pavilion will receive an additional $25 for every new donor as a gift from Bob and Lori Sutton.

DeGraff points out the importance of a facility like the Washington Pavilion in the Sioux Falls Community.

“Having a facility like the Washington Pavilion in our community helps to broaden the cultural opportunities for children and for adults. With the science center, we have those opportunities. We have our visual arts center, of course, celebrating the arts. Then, our performing arts is really such a significant part of this community. The fact that we can bring Broadway into our community and people can experience those shows and then extend that down to our youth and do theatre programming for our kids, it really provides that unique cultural and experiential opportunities that you really can’t get anywhere else,” said DeGraff.

To learn more about programming at the Washington Pavilion or to make a donation visit: WashingtonPavilion.org.

