HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of Huron’s claims to fame can be yours for $180,000.

Montgomery Real Estate of Huron listed the landmark and office space on Tuesday.

The space is located off of Highway 14 at 924 4th St NE in Huron.

The commercial space is 1558 square feet on the main level and has a 520-square-foot basement and bathroom.

