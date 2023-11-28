Avera Medical Minute
‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

