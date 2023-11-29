‘Aladdin’ cast member visits Sonia Sotomayor students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School had a very special visitor today.

One of the cast members from the Broadway show “Aladdin” held a special Q&A.

Sonea Monroe shared her experience with the kids, as well as sang some songs with them.

She said the students say they learn from her, but really, she learned from them.

“I love to share. One day, I was a kid, and I always looked up to those people I always admire, and today, to be here, I think I’m doing that — talking to them, hopefully, I can inspire someone,” she said.

Disney’s “Aladdin” runs through Sunday at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets are available here.

