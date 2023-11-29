Avera Medical Minute
‘Aladdin’ cast member visits Sonia Sotomayor students

"Aladdin" cast member Sonea Monro shared her experience with students, as well as sang songs with them.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School had a very special visitor today.

One of the cast members from the Broadway show “Aladdin” held a special Q&A.

Sonea Monroe shared her experience with the kids, as well as sang some songs with them.

She said the students say they learn from her, but really, she learned from them.

“I love to share. One day, I was a kid, and I always looked up to those people I always admire, and today, to be here, I think I’m doing that — talking to them, hopefully, I can inspire someone,” she said.

Disney’s “Aladdin” runs through Sunday at the Washington Pavilion. Tickets are available here.

