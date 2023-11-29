Annual ‘Light Up Pierre’ contest underway

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Light Up Pierre contest has begun.

Residents, businesses and organizations are all encouraged to participate in the festive competition by showcasing decorated holiday displays.

To participate, you must be signed up before Dec. 8.

Voting will open on Dec. 11.

Winners in four different categories will be announced after Christmas. Those categories are Best in Show, Clark Griswold (most lights), Holiday Business and People’s Choice.

