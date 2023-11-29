Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Annual ‘Light Up Pierre’ contest underway

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Light Up Pierre contest has begun.

Residents, businesses and organizations are all encouraged to participate in the festive competition by showcasing decorated holiday displays.

To participate, you must be signed up before Dec. 8.

Voting will open on Dec. 11.

Winners in four different categories will be announced after Christmas. Those categories are Best in Show, Clark Griswold (most lights), Holiday Business and People’s Choice.

More details can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino answers a question during media day at the...
Arkansas brings back Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator 11 years after he was fired amid scandal
Taylor Swift is Spotify’s No. 1 global artist of 2023, with more than 26 billion streams this...
Spotify announces top 10 artists, songs, albums of the year with 2023 Wrapped
City of Sioux Falls prepares for winter snow
Wild Wednesday: Chinchilla
Wild Wednesday: Lilly the Chinchilla
Wild Wednesday: Lilly the Chinchilla
Wild Wednesday: Lilly the Chinchilla