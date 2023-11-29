Another really nice day around the region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll keep this trend of nicer temperatures going today and tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky and quiet weather sticking around. Highs today will be in the 40s and 50s again. The wind will be staying light.

Thursday is looking like it will be a cooler day. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 30s for most of us. By Thursday night, a cold front will move through and while it won’t bring any precipitation it will at least cool us down to the 30s for highs on Friday and bring our morning lows down to the lower double digits to teens.

Over the weekend, we’ll begin with sunshine but then we are tracking the chance for a few snowflakes mainly around the Sioux Falls area and points southeast on Sunday. Similar to last weekend, it wouldn’t add up to much, but may cause some slight travel issues. We’ll keep warming up next week with more sunshine and highs in the 40s will come back.

