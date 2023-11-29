Avera Medical Minute
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

