Bruns brothers lead South Dakota in win over Waldorf

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bruns brothers combined for 35 points to lead South Dakota (5-3) to a 93-71 win over Waldorf inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Tuesday night.

Paul Bruns had a game-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, 6-of-7 from the charity stripe, and two threes. Isaac Bruns followed with a career-high 17 points with three triples and 7-of-12 shooting from the floor. Paul Bruns

had 14 of his 16 in the first half while Isaac Bruns had 12 of his 17 in the second half.

The game served as an exhibition for Waldorf (2-5). The Warriors were led by Gene Noble who tallied nine points and had three triples on three attempts. Khalil Grayson and Kaelon Harkema each added five points apiece and Harkema grabbed three rebounds.

Bostyn Holt had 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting and was one rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards. It was Holt’s fifth double-figure scoring game of the season. Freshman Jake Brack was also one board shy of notching his second career double-double with nine boards and 10 points.

Lahat Thioune rounded out the Yotes in double-figures with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. Thioune also grabbed six boards.

The Coyotes pounded the paint all game long, drawing 17 fouls and going 17-of-24 from the free throw line. South Dakota outrebounded Waldorf 55-33 and capitalized on 20 offensive boards with 32 second chance points. The Yotes outscored the Warriors in the paint 46-26 and led by as many as 29 points midway through the second half.

Up next for South Dakota is a road-trip to Macomb, Illinois to face former Summit foe Western Illinois. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 inside Western Hall.

