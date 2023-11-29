Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities
Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt...
Sioux Falls School District buckles down on meal account policies
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash

Latest News

FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s longtime sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Heavy winds knock over Christmas tree in front of White House, but it’s back upright
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Hamas and Israel exchange more hostages for prisoners on fifth day of temporary cease-fire