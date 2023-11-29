City of Sioux Falls prepares for winter snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s time for residents and business owners to prepare for winter weather before heavy snow is forecasted.

Below are some tools, tips, and reminders for residents when it comes to preparation and response to the inevitable winter weather.

“As a City team, our mission is to respond as safely, quickly, and efficiently as possible to winter weather and keep our transportation network clear,” said Dustin Hansen, street operations manager for the City of Sioux Falls. “The City has several tools available to help residents make the best decisions for themselves during winter weather. Residents also play a role during snow preparation and cleanup that ultimately comes down to being a good neighbor.”

Ahead of Winter Weather:

· Monitor the weather. Follow the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls or local media.

· Understand what a City of Sioux Falls snow alert means. Snow alerts are not issued every time it snows. A snow alert is issued if the City of Sioux Falls plans to plow all streets. When a snow alert is declared, parking restrictions go into effect across the city, and vehicles parked on City streets are subject to ticketing and towing.

· If you regularly park on City streets, plan to move your vehicle if a snow alert is issued.

· Sign up for the City’s snow alert text messages. Text ‘SNOWALERT’ to 888-777.

During Winter Weather:

· In addition to monitoring the weather and local media, follow siouxfalls.gov and City of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Police Department, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue on social media for important updates to City services.

· Follow travel advisories issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Sioux Falls Police Department.

· Plan travel in advance and factor in extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and leave extra room between vehicles.

· Know your zone. The timing of a snow alert impacts the City’s plowing schedule. Knowing your zone will help determine when to expect plows on your street.

o Emergency routes are cleared first. These are main roadways throughout the city that carry a significant amount of traffic. These are clearly marked with white and red signage. Sometimes, the City will clear emergency routes without issuing a snow alert.

o Zone 1 encompasses downtown Sioux Falls. Do not park on the street during a snow alert if you are downtown. Park in one of the five public parking ramps instead. You can park for free from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the week and all day on Saturdays, Sundays, and City holidays.

o Zone 2 generally covers the core of Sioux Falls south of West Russell Street, west of Cliff Avenue, east of Western Avenue, and north of 33rd Street.

o Zone 3 covers streets outside Zones 1 and 2.

o View the interactive zone map here: City of Sioux Falls Snow Alert Tracker (arcgis.com)

· Use the City’s plow tracker. See near-live updates on snow clearing progress during a snow alert: City of Sioux Falls Snow Alert Tracker 2.0 (arcgis.com)

Winter Weather Cleanup for Property Owners:

· Snow and ice should be cleared from sidewalks—edge-to-edge and to the concrete—within 48 hours after snow stops falling. Sidewalk curb ramps on corner lots and other curb cutouts should also be cleared, as property owners are responsible for providing access from the street onto the sidewalk.

· Keep fire hydrants on your property clear of snow, ice, and other obstructions for 3 feet in all directions. Doing so can save valuable time in an emergency.

· Clear a path to your mailbox. Mail carriers are not required to deliver your mail if they cannot reach your mailbox.

· When clearing snow, either shoveling or using a snow blower, put excess snow in your yard, not on the sidewalk, right-of-way, or street. Depositing snow in the street means it will end up at the bottom of your driveway, and throughout the winter season, too much snow in the right-of-way will narrow City streets.

· Clear storm drains on your property throughout the winter. Staying on top of it now will alleviate possible flooding during springtime melting.

Throughout the Winter Weather Season:

· The City wants to hear from you. Report icy roadways, potholes, and other issues via the City of Sioux Falls app or at www.siouxfalls.gov/report.

For additional information on the City’s preparation and response to winter weather, visit www.siouxfalls.gov/snow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.