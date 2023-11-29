Avera Medical Minute
Crews conduct search in Beadle County

The area has known connections to the disappearance of a South Dakota woman that occurred 10 years ago.
Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, search crews set up an operation along the James River northeast of Huron.

A crew from Dakota News Now is on the scene and has seen a temporary structure, a pickup truck and people investigating. Our team will continue to search for information and provide updates on what crews are searching for if possible.

It was just a few weeks ago that the 10-year anniversary of Rachel Cyriacks’ disappearance came and went. Attorney General Marty Jackley said the case was still fresh in his mind.

Cyriacks was last known to be driving her husband Brad around the Huron area on November 13, 2013. In a release, the Attorney General’s office notes that Brad was the last person to know where she was.

The pickup truck that Rachel was driving was found about a month after she disappeared, near a bee farm in the Huron area.

“This is an important case to me because her disappearance happened when I was Attorney General. I think it’s solvable, it’s time to be solved. We’re just asking for the public’s input if there’s any little thing that people know about. The pickup that was found a month after her disappearance at the bee farm, or anything about the quilt that’s missing from her home,” said Jackley.

Jackley is asking anyone with information about Rachel to contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331. Folks can also contact local law enforcement with any tips.


