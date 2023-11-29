Dakota State Men’s Basketball ties school record winning streak

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota State (S.D.) pulled down a season-high 57 rebounds Tuesday evening, blossoming their winning streak to nine games after an 82-56 home victory over Trinity Bible (N.D.) in a non-conference men’s basketball game at DSU Fieldhouse. The Trojans’ nine-game winning streak tied the school record with the 2015-16 squad.

Dakota State raised their overall record to 9-3 and remained undefeated at home this season with a 4-0 record. Trinity Bible fell to 4-3 overall record.

The Trojans wrap up the month of November Wednesday evening, visiting in-state rival Mount Marty (S.D.). Tip-off is slated for 7:45 p.m. at Cimpl Arena in Yankton.

Trinity Bible held Dakota State scoreless in the first three-plus minutes of the game, opening with a 5-0 lead after a 3-pointer from Samuel Wilson and a basket by Damien Walters, Jr.

The Trojans snapped their scoring drought with a basket by Emmanuel Akpan (assisted by Brayden Pankonen) with 16:53 on the clock (DSU trailed 5-2). Trailing 10-7, Dakota State sparked a 12-3 scoring run to earn a 19-13 lead after a fast-break opportunity with a basket by Josh Lewis (assisted by Mison Coilton) with 9:33 to go in the first half.’

The Lions could get no closer than two points at 19-17 after a basket by Micah Christensen with 8:46 on the clock in the first half. DSU fueled a 11-0 outburst to balloon their lead to 30-17 after a 3-pointer from Pankonen (assisted by Akpan) with 5:34 remaining in the first.

Dakota State led 38-25 by halftime. The Trojans shot 37.8 percent from the field in the first twenty minutes (14-of-37 field goals) and limited the Lions to 29.7 percent (11-of-37 field goals). DSU maintained their double-digit lead for the rest of the game, leading as many as 29 points after a 3-pointer by Tanner Campos with less than 15 seconds to go. Dakota State outscored Trinity Bible 44-31 in the second half.

DSU was 42.9 percent from the field (18-of-42 field goals) and held TBC to 29.7 percent (11-of-37 field goals).Five Trojans scored in double-digits, paced by Pankonen with 19 points. He was 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-9 from the 3-point arc. He also tied a season-high with five assists. He stole the ball three times and grabbed four rebounds.

Kenny Haynes scored 12 points and earned four rebounds. He had three assists. Akpan and Coilton each scored 11 points for Dakota State. Coilton had nine rebounds (tied season-high), two assists, and two steals. Akpan pulled down eight rebounds and registered two blocks. Lewis had 10 points (tied season-high).

Uzo Dibiamaka had eight points and gathered a season-high 12 rebounds. Uhana Ochan had six points and nine rebounds.

Quincy Wilson and Marcellus Mencarini each led the Lions with 10 points. Mencarini had six assists and six rebounds. Q. Wilson grabbed seven rebounds. Walters, Jr. collected nine rebounds. Elijah Guerrero had nine points and six rebounds.

Dakota State shot 40.5 percent overall from the field (32-of-79 field goals). Trinity Bible was held to 29.7 percent (22-of-74 field goals). DSU converted 10-of-13 free-throws, while TBC made all six free-throw attempts.

The Trojans outrebounded the Lions 57-42. DSU outscored TBC 16-6 in fast-break points, 48-24 inside the paint, 10-2 in second-chance points, and 31-17 in bench points.

Recap courtesy of Dakota State Sports Information.

