Downtown Sioux Falls apartment leaves several residents without heat for over a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Larson Square Lofts said they have at least 8 units that have been without heat since last Wednesday and one resident is speaking out about her experience in the unit and the property’s lack of initiative to fix the problem.

Mariah Hopkins said when the heat first went out last week that the property gave affected residents a space heater and once they were notified the heat wouldn’t be fixed until Friday at the earliest, they gave her an additional oil heater.

“When it’s 17 degrees out and the windows are drafty, those don’t really do a lot,” Mariah stated.

She recalled her shampoo bottle freezing and needing to run it under hot water to thaw out.

A representative from the residential property management team at Lloyd Companies, who built the property, said they called residents who had been impacted by the broken heaters and offered to place them in a hotel. However, Mariah said this didn’t take place until noon Wednesday.

When asked about what she wished the property would have done during this situation, Mariah emphasized communication.

“Being upfront and offering all possible options from the beginning is just the best way to go and receiving emails with this like ‘we’re all in this together’ rhetoric that doesn’t do much,” Mariah said.

Mariah said she and her roommate are currently staying in a hotel and now have to face the difficulties that come with being displaced from their home.

“We’re both students and this is finals week and we’re both teachers, so we have a lot of papers and grading and stuff like that that needs to be done so it’s going to be kind of a messy week just living in the hotel,” Mariah said.

The representative from Lloyd Companies said once the broken units are fixed they hope the issue doesn’t persist through the winter and that they have plans to replace the HVAC system in the building this upcoming spring.

