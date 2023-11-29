Former Watertown resident killed in Minnesota stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A former resident of Watertown has been identified as the 60-year-old woman killed in a stabbing in Alexandria, Minnesota.

According to KXLG News, Desiree Frederick was killed on the night of November 24. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1600 block of 6th Avenue East around 10:31 p.m.

Once first responders were on the scene, Frederick was unresponsive. Crews performed life-saving measures, however, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

It was reported that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension or BCA also responded to the scene to collect evidence, and the investigation is being conducted as a homicide.

Anyone with any knowledge or information surrounding this incident is asked to contact the Alexandria Police Department and speak with a detective at 320-763-6631.

The scheduled funeral mass will be on Wednesday, November 29, at noon at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, Sisseton, SD.

The interment will be at St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery, Veblen, SD. The Cahill Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

