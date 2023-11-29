Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road

MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now I-Team continues to reveal concerns of Yankton Sioux Tribal members as they question how law enforcement investigates crimes on the reservation.

One grieving mother has questions about her daughter who was found dead on a paved road just north of Marty.

“She was a joy to be around,” said Michele Durant, Tiana’s mother.

Friends and family of Tiana Costello still can’t believe she’s gone.

“She was good with the kids,” Michele said.

“It’s hard to deal with losing a loved one, especially in such a tragic way.”

It was Sept. 24, 2022. Michele Durant said goodbye to her daughter, who left with her boyfriend and his cousin in his white Hyundai.

Five hours later, the car was in the ditch, and Tiana was lying on the road dead.

Shortly after, a driver saw two men on the side of the road but didn’t see Tiana lying on the pavement in time and ran her over.

Michele heard of her daughter’s death in a phone call.

“The boyfriend’s mother — she told me that there was an accident and that my daughter was gone,” said Michele.

Many questions surround what happened that night. Was Tianna dead inside the Hyundai before it went into the ditch? Was she pushed out of the vehicle and onto the road? How did she end up lying on the road to be hit by someone passing by?

“Was she calling out to me? Was she calling for me?” Michele said.

“Not gonna give up when I find out the truth about what happened to her,” said Michele.

Tiana’s boyfriend and his cousin told various stories of what happened, leading law enforcement to document suspicion of foul play.

“Cause of death was that her neck was broke and that her torso was smashed,” said Michele.

Adding to the mystery — a trail of blood on the road, documented by a witness statement and law enforcement. The distance from the blood to the Hyundai was about a half a mile away.

“I just don’t understand. It’s too far away for them to rule the accident. It wasn’t an accident. I believe in my heart that the two guys that she was with are responsible,” said Michele.

“The investigation — I don’t think they did the job.”

The lack of securing the scene and allowing the suspects to go home is perplexing to Tiana’s family.

“Why weren’t they held at least for 48 hours? Why was the mom down on the road picking stuff up off the road, when that’s tampering with evidence?” said Michele.

Dakota News Now contacted Yankton Sioux Tribal Police, who said the matter is now with the FBI. The FBI is accepting any information that could help guide their investigation.

“My daughter deserves justice. We deserve some closure,” Michele said.

If you have any information that could help answer questions about Tiana’s death, you are urged to contact the FBI.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.