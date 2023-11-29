Great Plains Zoo working to conserve black-footed ferrets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Once believed to be extinct, black-footed ferrets are among the most endangered animals in North America. The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House and Aquarium have been working for decades alongside the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve black-footed ferrets.

“That blew our minds, we’re like what we didn’t realize that there were any left,” That’s what Great Plains Zoo Conservation Director, Stephanie Arne, said when finding out the black-footed ferrets still existed. “That gave us a tremendous amount of hope where all of us again team together and added our expertise to try to bring that black-footed ferret back to a good healthy balance, good numbers.”

However, after years of hard work to conserve the species, Arne says that the ferrets were infected by the sylvatic plague which is a disease that comes from fleas. Due to the disease Arne goes onto say that it infected the natural ecosystem and killed a tremendous amount that had to be recovered.

In their effort to save black-footed ferrets, the Great Plains Zoo has conservation sites where they’re able to collect health data, microchip and vaccinate wild ferrets. Janelle Brandt is a Registered Veterinarian Technician at the Great Plains Zoo and says on her last trip to a conservation site they managed to catch and release four ferrets. Brandt says that most of the medical services they perform are preventative she encourages the public to do what they can to aid in the conservation work.

“[Avoid] toxins any sort of rodent bait things like that that could diminish food source which then it would turn and diminish the black footed ferret so basically just being mindful of the whole circle that we need to have in this ecosystem,” Brandt states.

The Great Plains Zoo also said that they are active with a handful of other conservation efforts, both locally and internationally, and that they now have many of these animals at the zoo. They say one day they hope to welcome black-footed ferrets to that group.

