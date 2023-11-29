Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg library to host Sensory Santa event

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Visiting Santa should be a positive experience for young children. At the Harrisburg Community Library, they wanted to foster an environment where all families can thrive, which is why they are hosting a Sensory Santa event.

Harrisburg Community Library Director Cheyenne Chontos and librarian Jo Helland joined Dakota News Now to tell us more.

The Sensory Santa event will take place at the library on December 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

