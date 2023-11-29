Avera Medical Minute
Kim Nelson resigns as Sioux Falls Roosevelt head coach

Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kim Nelson has resigned as the head coach of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders.

Nelson is the winningest head coach in South Dakota history, and currently has 314 wins over 45 years of coaching. Along with Roosevelt, Nelson has also been the head coach at Milbank, Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Washington, as well as at Edina, Minnesota.

Nelson last won a championship with the Rough Riders in 2011.

