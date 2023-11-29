Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps Sheldon, Sioux Center and Unity Christian split in early season games

Early season boy’s and girl’s basketball is underway in Iowa, as Orange City hosts four games between four schools Tuesday night.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Early season boy’s and girl’s basketball is underway in Iowa, as Orange City hosts four games between four schools Tuesday night.

Click the video player above to view highlights from double-header matchups between MOC-Floyd Valley and Sheldon, as well as Unity Christian and Sioux Center.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities
Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt...
Sioux Falls School District buckles down on meal account policies
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Early season boy’s and girl’s basketball is underway in Iowa, as Orange City hosts four games...
MOC-Floyd Valley sweeps Sheldon, Sioux Center and Unity Christian split in early season games
Six Jackrabbits finish in double-digit points totals as SDSU wins 95-58 over Washburn.
South Dakota State shoots lights out in win over Washburn
Six Jackrabbits finish in double-digit points totals as SDSU wins 95-58 over Washburn.
South Dakota State shoots lights out in win over Washburn
Paul and Isaac Bruns combined for 35 points to lead South Dakota to a 93-71 win over Waldorf.
Bruns brothers lead South Dakota in win over Waldorf