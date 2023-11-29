Names released in Spink County fatal crash

MELLETTE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The name of a 68-year-old man who died from a single-vehicle crash near Mellette on Thanksgiving has been released.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Wendell Leigh Vankley of Glenham was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on SD 20 around 9 p.m. on November 23 when it entered a ditch and struck an approach.

Wendell Vankley was flown to Sioux Falls, where he passed away from his injuries on Friday morning. The passenger of the vehicle, 34-year-old Logan Vankley, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

