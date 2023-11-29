National Package Protection Day serves as a reminder to stay alert this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday, November 29th is National Package Protection Day, a day to remind homeowners to stay alert during the holidays due to increased package deliveries.

Sam Clemens, Public Information Officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department shares some tips on protecting packages, “Each residence is going to be different, you think about a house versus an apartment or a townhome type of situation. If there’s a way that you can somehow hide that package, that’s the best thing. I’ve seen where people have some type of package box that blends in with the front of the house that doesn’t make it obvious there’s a package sitting out there. Something like that I think would be relatively inexpensive to make and really the idea behind that is to hide the package so it’s not visible from the street.”

It is estimated that 36 percent of Americans have, at least once, had a package stolen from their home. Although installing a security camera might be a deterrent, it doesn’t guarantee your packages are safe.

“One of the things to realize, is surveillance cameras are nice on the back side of things, they are not going to prevent crime, so it’s nice to have that. We get a lot of surveillance videos for different crimes, and I won’t say a lot of the time, but sometimes detectives are able to recognize the people, one of the limitations is the quality of the video, usually when you have to zoom in to the point where you may be able to identify them, if it’s not a high quality system, the image becomes very pixelated, and sometimes hard to identify people,” according to Clemens.

Clemens shares some additional tips that although not always convenient, will help keep your packages from being stolen, “Have it delivered to an address where you know somebody’s going to be home, whether that’s a family or friend, having a neighbor look out for that package if you’re not going to be around, you could pick it up at the facility that’s delivering it, have it delivered to your work, even require a signature so it requires someone’s home when that package gets delivered. The main thing is just taking some extra steps to make sure somebody is around or keep an eye out when that package is delivered.”

