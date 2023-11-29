New election precincts added in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Commission is reworking voting precincts ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

During a Tuesday County Commission meeting, leaders approved a proposed redistricting that creates six new precincts, pushing the total amount to 81.

Leaders said the change would help keep voters in the same legislative and municipal districts, but the move could change where residents cast their ballots.

Voters impacted by the changes will be notified over the next few months.

