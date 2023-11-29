Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New election precincts added in Minnehaha County

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Commission is reworking voting precincts ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

During a Tuesday County Commission meeting, leaders approved a proposed redistricting that creates six new precincts, pushing the total amount to 81.

Leaders said the change would help keep voters in the same legislative and municipal districts, but the move could change where residents cast their ballots.

Voters impacted by the changes will be notified over the next few months.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls
SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities

Latest News

Dan Steventon is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
Someone You Should Know: The man behind ‘Christmas at the Castle’
Someone You Should Know: The man behind ‘Christmas at the Castle’
Someone You Should Know: The man behind ‘Christmas at the Castle’
Sioux Falls Christian's Isaac Davelaar wins the 1600 meter run at the 2023 SDHSAA State Track...
Sioux Falls School District limiting boys’ sports participation numbers
Sioux Falls School District limiting boys’ sports participation numbers
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County
Authorities confirm Rachel Cyriacks search in Beadle County