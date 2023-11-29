Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Children’s Castle lit up for 8th holiday season

Christmas at the Castle 2023
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Christmas spirit returned to the Sanford Children’s Hospital for the annual Christmas at the Castle on Tuesday evening.

12-year-old Channing from Sioux City was this year’s Royal Switch Master who got the opportunity to turn on the lights to kick off the Christmas Season.

“It’s really special. Seeing all those kids in windows makes me happy that they get to enjoy it, and it was truly magical,” said Channing.

“Christmas at the Castle represents hope and joy. It gives us a second to take our mind off the situation and bring a little joy and happiness, and give your mind a break after everything that is going on,” said Channing’s father Chris Heck.

This is the 8th year that the Sanford Children’s Hospital has put on the event.

