Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux City Police looking for man who robbed a Sarg’s Mini Mart

These photos shows the man police say went into a Sarg's Mini Mart and demanded money from the...
These photos shows the man police say went into a Sarg's Mini Mart and demanded money from the register.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are looking for a man who they say robbed the Sarg’s Mini Mart on Glenn Ave.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, officers were sent to 3407 Glenn Ave for a reported robbery.

Police say once officers were at the scene, they learned a man had come into the store and handed a clerk a note demanding cash from the register.

“The suspect grabbed two cartons of cigarettes and left the store when other customers walked in,” stated Sioux City Police in a press release.

The clerk told police the suspect was a short Hispanic man and was wearing a black coat with a red hood and a red face mask. The suspect reportedly left Sarg’s Mini Mart on foot and went northwest from the store.

Police say the suspect was not able to get any money from the register.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the SCPD at (712) 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

A screenshot from Sarg's Mini Mart's security footage.
A screenshot from Sarg's Mini Mart's security footage.(Sioux City Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Marty, SD Foul Play
Foul play suspected in young mother’s death on Marty road
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Crews conduct search in Beadle County
Tiena Costello died September 24, 2022
Foul play suspected in Marty, SD young mother found dead in the middle of the road
.
Annual ‘Light Up Pierre’ contest underway
FILE - Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino answers a question during media day at the...
Arkansas brings back Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator 11 years after he was fired amid scandal
Taylor Swift is Spotify’s No. 1 global artist of 2023, with more than 26 billion streams this...
Spotify announces top 10 artists, songs, albums of the year with 2023 Wrapped