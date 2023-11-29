Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls School District limiting boys’ sports participation numbers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More changes to athletics could be coming for the Sioux Falls School District, in an effort to comply with Title IX.

Dakota News Now has learned that the district plans to cap boys’ athletic participation for the school year after a pair of parents brought up the issue at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The district hasn’t said which sports would be impacted, but parents at the meeting hinted that tennis and track and field numbers could be limited.

The district said ongoing litigation between the district and parents and supporters of girls’ gymnastics, which was recently cut from the budget, highlighted the disparity within the district between the number of male and female athletes.

The district currently offers eight sports to male students and 13 to female students, with male participation exceeding female participation. The district said it will actively work to increase female participation in sports while adjusting male participation.

