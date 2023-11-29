Avera Medical Minute
Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Field Health Clinic making a difference one patient at a time

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Field Health Clinic is making a difference with its brand-new mobile clinic.

The 26-foot mobile clinic travels to seven districts on the reservation and has everything from a nurse’s station to a wheelchair lift. Officials say they are working on getting a fridge to store blood.

“Now we can get the word out there that this mobile unit is here. A lot of tribal members don’t know about it — don’t know about this clinic. So, it’ll help out tremendously,” said Jocelyn Reints, a certified nurse practitioner.

The tribe received funds from the USDA Rural Development program back in September of 2022, and those funds went toward the new clinic. They received the mobile clinic a couple of weeks ago.

