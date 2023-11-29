Someone You Should Know: The man behind ‘Christmas at the Castle’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since 2014, Dan Steventon has been known as PT Dan as he roams the halls of Sanford Children’s Hospital. He’s a cancer rehab physical therapist.

“I don’t always know what’s going to happen inside these walls. But I get to walk into a patient’s world. And usually it’s shattered. Usually it’s lying in pieces all around them. Every day, we get to pick up a broken piece and put it back into place,” said Dan.

Around eight years ago, Dan had an idea.

“It just came from watching children watch the tree being delivered every year. You know there’s something about watching a three-story Christmas tree being delivered which is kind of fun. Really what we wanted to do is create a Hallmark movie moment, and have ten seconds of thank you,” said Dan.

That idea became Sanford’s annual event “Christmas at the Castle.” Which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Where people from the health system and the community gather outside of the hospital to light the tree and do much more.

“This was a very small idea, and yet it grew year after year. People rallying to it. My favorite thing is seeing it all unfold and watching five-hundred people on the lawn of the Castle, waving at the kids and saying you’re not alone,” said Dan.

The kids in their rooms look out their window or watch a livestream.

“We have princesses from Simply Ever After Entertainment here in Sioux Falls, and South Dakota’s Superheroes and Villains come out with all these superheroes. Groove Drumline is there, and the USF Madrigal Choir is as close to Rockefeller as we’re ever going to get. And then a child who’s been treated here gets to be the one who throws the switch,” said Dan.

Dan just wants everyone, especially the kids in the Castle, to enjoy the season of Christmas.

“We have a lot of kids with long-term illnesses. They do spend a lot of their Christmases in the hospital, and a lot of time spent watching, looking out the windows, looking at the world. I think it’s great to be on the front lawn giving them an example of what a good community does, and to remind them that they are not forgotten,” said Dan.

And he hopes to watch that small idea get bigger.

“Fifty years from now, if it continues to grow, I’d like to be the old toothless guy out on the lawn waving at the kids. It’s the season of hope. We were given the greatest gift of hope in the world on Christmas. And I think for all of us to remember that — it can help us be grateful as we approach Christmas,” said Dan.

