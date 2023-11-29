Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota preparing to face Sacramento State in FCS Playoffs Second Round

The Coyotes will be looking to advance past to the FCS Playoffs quarterfinals for the first time ever over Sacramento State.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes are seeded in the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history, and will be playing Sacramento State after the Hornets beat North Dakota in Grand Forks last week.

Head Coach Bob Nielson said like every team that had the week off, it was tough to focus too much on either opponent in practice. But they used that time to get back to some fundamentals, as well as get some reps for younger players.

“We did just a little bit of advanced preparation for both opponents. Having just played North Dakota, that was probably a little bit easier on that side. But not knowing who you’re playing makes that a little bit difficult to get too far down that road,” Nielson said.

That game down in Vermillion on Saturday set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m., as the Coyotes are also looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs for the first time ever as well.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Highway 46 Fatalities
Deaths on the reservation road: SD Highway 46 fatalities
Names released in fatal crash near Worthing
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt...
Sioux Falls School District buckles down on meal account policies
Fake test drive ends in stolen vehicle in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Paul and Isaac Bruns combined for 35 points to lead South Dakota to a 93-71 win over Waldorf.
Bruns brothers lead South Dakota in win over Waldorf
Paul and Isaac Bruns combined for 35 points to lead South Dakota to a 93-71 win over Waldorf.
Bruns brothers lead South Dakota in win over Waldorf
The Trojans tie the program record for consecutive wins, tying the nine-in-a-row from the...
Dakota State Men’s Basketball ties school record winning streak
The Trojans tie the program record for consecutive wins, tying the nine-in-a-row from the...
Dakota State Men’s Basketball ties school record winning streak
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers said the team is focusing back in after a week off...
South Dakota State locking down to face Mercer