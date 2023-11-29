South Dakota preparing to face Sacramento State in FCS Playoffs Second Round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes are seeded in the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history, and will be playing Sacramento State after the Hornets beat North Dakota in Grand Forks last week.

Head Coach Bob Nielson said like every team that had the week off, it was tough to focus too much on either opponent in practice. But they used that time to get back to some fundamentals, as well as get some reps for younger players.

“We did just a little bit of advanced preparation for both opponents. Having just played North Dakota, that was probably a little bit easier on that side. But not knowing who you’re playing makes that a little bit difficult to get too far down that road,” Nielson said.

That game down in Vermillion on Saturday set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m., as the Coyotes are also looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs for the first time ever as well.

