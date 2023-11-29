Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota State locking down to face Mercer

South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers said the team is focusing back in after a week off and face Mercer in the FCS Playoffs.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Up north in Brookings, the number one seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be playing Mercer, after the Bears beat Gardner-Webb to move on in the playoffs.

Head Coach Jimmy Rogers said the break was nice to get some rest and recovery for some of the players on the team, but this week means they’re locking down in practice, especially as any slip-ups from here on out may mean the end of their season.

“Our job is when the ball is rolled out, that everybody has a job to do and to execute it at a really high level. That’s what the team expects, that’s individually what each player should expect of themselves, is to dominate their role in the game,” Rogers said.

That game in Brookings is set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. The Jacks are pretty familiar with postseason football at this point, appearing the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year.

